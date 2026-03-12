Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,405,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 512,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,808,270,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,405,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,336,000 after acquiring an additional 376,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,795,000 after purchasing an additional 196,579 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,122,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.36.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

