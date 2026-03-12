Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.96. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

