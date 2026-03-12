Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $3.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Repay stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Repay has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $259.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 83.01%.The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth $56,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results & guidance — Repay posted a Q4 revenue beat and issued strong full?year revenue guidance, highlighting business payments growth and plans to integrate AI and accounts-payable features; this underpins the upside case for revenue acceleration. Article Title

Q4 results & guidance — Repay posted a Q4 revenue beat and issued strong full?year revenue guidance, highlighting business payments growth and plans to integrate AI and accounts-payable features; this underpins the upside case for revenue acceleration. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to results — Coverage and headlines note the revenue beat and strong guidance, which supported intraday gains before analyst adjustments. Article Title

Market reaction to results — Coverage and headlines note the revenue beat and strong guidance, which supported intraday gains before analyst adjustments. Positive Sentiment: Strategic initiatives — Management is pushing AI and AP platform integration, a growth/efficiency angle that investors may view as longer?term upside. Article Title

Strategic initiatives — Management is pushing AI and AP platform integration, a growth/efficiency angle that investors may view as longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Benchmark lowers target but keeps Buy — Benchmark trimmed its price target from $8 to $6 while retaining a Buy rating, reducing upside expectations but signaling continued conviction from that analyst. Article Title

Benchmark lowers target but keeps Buy — Benchmark trimmed its price target from $8 to $6 while retaining a Buy rating, reducing upside expectations but signaling continued conviction from that analyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus = Hold — Aggregated brokerage ratings now average around “Hold,” reflecting split views among analysts after the quarter. Article Title

Broker consensus = Hold — Aggregated brokerage ratings now average around “Hold,” reflecting split views among analysts after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: UBS cuts target to $3.50 and moves to Neutral — UBS lowered its price target and set a Neutral rating, removing some support for the stock and contributing to selling pressure. Article Title

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

