enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. enGene has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $460.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. Equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in enGene in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in enGene by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in enGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS forecast to $0.70 (from $0.61) and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $25 price objective — this signals improved long-term profitability expectations and continued analyst conviction. enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

enGene reported Q4 results of ($0.44) EPS vs. consensus ($0.55), beating estimates by $0.11 — an earnings beat that can support the stock and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined 17.7% in February to ~1.24M shares (about 2.1% of shares), reducing some near-term bearish pressure despite a still-elevated days-to-cover (~10.4 days).

enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

