Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $16.45 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $354.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

