Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $16.45 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 515,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,003,000 after acquiring an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong February and AI-driven sales: TSMC reported double-digit February revenue and analysts highlight a roughly 30% sales rise driven by AI chip demand, reinforcing revenue momentum that supports earnings upside. Taiwan Semiconductor’s Sales Rise 30 On A.I. Chip Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Confirmed monthly sales: company disclosure showed consolidated net revenue for February at NT$317.66 billion, a year?over?year increase that validates near?term demand resilience. TSMC Posts Double-Digit February Revenue Growth Year-on-Year Despite Monthly Drop
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price targets: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and other outlets note upgrades (Zacks Rank #1 / Strong Buy), boosting investor confidence and providing upside thesis for the shares. TSMC: Resilient Growth, Sustained Technology Leadership, and Margin Upside Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary suggests buying on dips: several commentary pieces argue recent pullbacks are buying opportunities given TSMC’s leading position in AI nodes, but these are opinion?driven and depend on timing. TSMC: Recent Fears Make This Another Bargain Buying Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst?rating coverage note: media pieces emphasize broker recommendations and how ratings move sentiment, but rating chatter itself is less directly predictive than fundamentals. Brokers Suggest Investing in TSMC (TSM): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit?taking concerns: some analysts and commentary highlight a valuation debate after a large run?up, prompting investors to trim positions despite top?line strength. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Valuation Debate Defines Market Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: Seasonality and operational risks flagged: coverage notes that while revenue growth is strong, investors are watching for seasonal weakness and potential energy/disruption risks that could pressure near?term results. TSMC Stock Slips. Why Strong Revenue Growth Isn’t Enough for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Some market reaction to below?expectation details: reports said certain industry bellwethers fell after parts of TSMC’s sales commentary were seen as underwhelming versus expectations, which can exacerbate short?term volatility. Impinj and IPG Photonics Shares Are Falling, What You Need To Know
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of TSM stock opened at $354.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
