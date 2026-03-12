Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.4620. Jaguar Animal Health shares last traded at $0.5649, with a volume of 670,268 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JAGX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jaguar Animal Health to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Jaguar Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAGX

Jaguar Animal Health Trading Up 20.0%

Jaguar Animal Health Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the gastrointestinal health of food-producing animals, with an emphasis on swine and poultry. The company’s research and development efforts target common enteric disorders such as post-weaning diarrhea in pigs and clostridial overgrowth in broiler chickens, aiming to provide effective alternatives to traditional antibiotic treatments.

Jaguar Animal Health was formed in early 2019 through the acquisition of the animal health business of Aratana Therapeutics by Actinium Animal Health, followed by a corporate rebranding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.