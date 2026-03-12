Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.23. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 208,144 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $759,731.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.52. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

Featured Stories

