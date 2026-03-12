Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Mint Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities. It offers its solutions through a network of ATMs, payment processing platforms, and branded card products. The company was formerly known as Mint Technology Corp. and changed its name to The Mint Corporation in August 2013.

