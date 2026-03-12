SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.28% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $130,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,941,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 242,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,911 shares in the company, valued at $459,967.11. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

