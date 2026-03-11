ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Down 1.5%

MVRL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 1,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

