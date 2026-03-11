ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 23rd

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Down 1.5%

MVRL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 1,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.