Analyzing Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Nihon M&A Center”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $263.99 million 30.05 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -52.54 Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A $97.96 0.05

Nihon M&A Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon M&A Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nihon M&A Center beats Applied Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

