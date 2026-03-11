Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OVV traded up C$2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 237,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.36. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$74.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.