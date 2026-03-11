Head-To-Head Analysis: PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) vs. Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) and Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PMGC has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marubeni has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of PMGC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Marubeni shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PMGC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMGC N/A -80.35% -61.56% Marubeni 6.21% 12.96% 5.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PMGC and Marubeni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PMGC and Marubeni”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMGC $1.71 million 8.62 -$6.25 million ($66.84) -0.07 Marubeni $51.16 billion 1.11 $3.32 billion $20.78 16.56

Marubeni has higher revenue and earnings than PMGC. PMGC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marubeni, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PMGC and Marubeni, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMGC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Marubeni 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Marubeni beats PMGC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate. The company also offers insurance, technical, ICT, and logistic services; agri-inputs; fertilizer and crop protection product contracting services; crop protection product formulations; wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials; engineering, procurement, and construction services; and operation and maintenance services. It trades in fertilizers, dairy, agricultural, and marine products; sugar, processed food, beverages raw materials, and commercial use food materials; grains, oilseeds, feed ingredients, compound feeds, fresh and processed meat, petrochemicals, plastics, salts, chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, fertilizer materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; steelmaking raw materials, ferroalloys, nonferrous metals, and steel products; cement and ingots related materials; and petroleum and LPG. The company engages in infrastructure; water; automotive finance; power generation; power service and retail; natural gas; hydrogen; and fuel ammonia businesses. It owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; leases refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles, and freight cars; and sells, trades in, leases, finances, and services construction and industrial machinery, and mobility products. The company was founded in 1858 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

