Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Carter's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 508,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

About Carter's

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.36 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.17%.Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Carter’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

