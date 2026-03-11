Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,069 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ball were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4,236.8% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

