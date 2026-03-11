Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Stock Position Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,267 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $140,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,620,000 after acquiring an additional 958,768 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,847,000 after purchasing an additional 693,379 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $48,434,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,301,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,873,000 after purchasing an additional 474,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6%
NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90.
Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
