Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235,391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.5% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google is rolling out Agent Designer / AI agents on the Pentagon’s GenAI.mil portal, letting millions of DoD staff build unclassified digital assistants for administrative tasks — a direct path to cloud and services revenue from government contracts. Note the deployment occurs amid legal friction with Anthropic, which adds complexity but not immediate revenue headwinds. Google deepens Pentagon AI push after Anthropic sues Trump administration
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Google deploying AI agents to help the Pentagon automate jobs — reinforcing the same revenue/scale thesis for Google Cloud and enterprise AI products. Google Deploys AI Agents to Help Pentagon Automate Jobs
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat flags a technical reset: the stock has pulled back toward a $300 support zone and may be forming a higher low — a potential entry for long-term investors if key moving averages are reclaimed. Institutional inflows and bullish analyst targets underpin this view. Alphabet’s Pullback May Be Opening a New Entry Point
- Positive Sentiment: Google and Tesla joined others to launch Utilize, aiming to change grid usage/regulation — a strategic partnership that could open enterprise opportunities for Google’s software and energy-related services. Google and Tesla think we’re managing the electrical grid all wrong
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary shows renewed target activity and modest upgrades that support upside expectations — helpful for sentiment while the stock digests the pullback. Wall Street analyst updates Google stock price target for next 12 months
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the dataset show anomalous zero/NaN values and 0 days-to-cover — appears to be data/reporting noise rather than a market signal. (No external link available.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces weigh whether GOOGL’s current level is a breakout or a value trap and sketch buy strategies around lower prices — useful for positioning but not immediate catalysts. GOOGL Stock At $300: Is This A Breakout Or A Value Trap?
- Negative Sentiment: Reports highlight Sundar Pichai’s $692M compensation package tied to long-shot projects that aren’t currently revenue-generating — a governance/expense concern that can weigh on sentiment. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s new $692 million compensation package hinges on two moonshots
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO disclosed roughly $9.86M in stock sales — a modest negative signal for investor optics (typical for executives exercising/monetizing holdings but worth monitoring). Insider Selling: Alphabet CEO Sells Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: coverage noting Microsoft’s dual-model AI strategy and Azure momentum underscores tougher competition for cloud/AI workloads — a sector-level headwind for GOOGL’s cloud positioning. Microsoft Positioned to Win AI Race With Dual-Model Strategy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%
GOOGL opened at $307.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.33.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
