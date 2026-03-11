Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235,391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.5% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Arete Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

GOOGL opened at $307.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

