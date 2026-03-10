The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,329 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of Charles Schwab worth $857,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,210.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $681,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,730.92. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

