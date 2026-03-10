Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.54% of Spotify Technology worth $782,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.91.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $545.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

