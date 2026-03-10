Inceptionr LLC Invests $809,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,401,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,607,000 after buying an additional 97,980 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,252,000 after buying an additional 384,204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 149,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,291,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,979,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

