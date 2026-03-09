NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.91 and last traded at $182.65. 174,595,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 180,606,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,248,120 shares of company stock worth $225,672,814. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.