PayPal USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.07 Billion (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $110.32 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,701.33 or 0.99660305 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD launched on August 7th, 2023. PayPal USD’s total supply is 4,070,736,104 tokens. PayPal USD’s official message board is newsroom.paypal-corp.com/2024-05-29-paypal-usd-stablecoin-now-available-on-solana-blockchain,-providing-faster,-cheaper-transactions-for-consumers. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 4,135,919,083.7283692. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99982023 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $80,316,748.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.