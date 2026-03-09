Comparing Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 Acushnet 0 9 0 0 2.00

Acushnet has a consensus target price of $89.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Acushnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $2.06 billion 1.15 -$409.30 million ($0.32) -40.31 Acushnet $2.56 billion 2.09 $188.54 million $3.10 29.51

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Acushnet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -1.66% 0.43% 0.14% Acushnet 7.37% 25.49% 8.66%

Summary

Acushnet beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

