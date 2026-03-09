Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.32. 449,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 852,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $825,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 530,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,043.20. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 25,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 544,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,898,788.72. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Gold.com news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $112,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,930. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Gold.com Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gold.com’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

