Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Insider Andrew Raynor Purchases 54,986 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Raynor bought 54,986 shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 per share, for a total transaction of £21,444.54.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock traded down GBX 1 on Monday, hitting GBX 34. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,540. The company has a market cap of £69.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.67. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 33.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 38.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.92%.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media. The fund typically makes investments in the United Kingdom region. It typically makes investments between $23.27 million and $465.38 million.

