CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 1638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CochLear presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

