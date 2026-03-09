Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1456142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $3.60 target price on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Santander lowered Coty to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

