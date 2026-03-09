Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $215.88 and last traded at $217.06, with a volume of 16735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

