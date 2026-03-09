Astherus USDF One Day Trading Volume Hits $116.62 Thousand (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Astherus USDF token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astherus USDF has a market cap of $134.93 million and approximately $116.62 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astherus USDF has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astherus USDF

Astherus USDF launched on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 135,051,428 tokens. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Astherus USDF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 135,087,632.36778338. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.9993225 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $158,979.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astherus USDF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

