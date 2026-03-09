Nosana Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Nosana token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nosana has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $230.97 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.16762583 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $239,295.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

