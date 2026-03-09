Peanut the Squirrel Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.78 Million (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,842,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,842,431.294036. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.04423365 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $14,920,531.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

