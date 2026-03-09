Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $70.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 569,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $121,304,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,620,000 after buying an additional 958,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 722,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

