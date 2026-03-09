Algorand Price Tops $0.0840 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $746.88 million and approximately $43.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,887,764,351 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy. The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.