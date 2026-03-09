Grin Price Hits $0.0427 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $16.61 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,145.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00656635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00500411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00306805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 224,851,620 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption. Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

