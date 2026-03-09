Render Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.85 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Render Token has a total market cap of $727.46 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 533,503,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,743,261 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem. Telegram, Reddit, Medium, FacebookWhitepaper”

