EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut EQPT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of EQPT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 268,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,436. EQPT has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

