Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $18.20 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $533.63 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.18 and a fifty-two week high of $552.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.79. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Analyst sentiment and research upgrades: several outlets and analysts continue to rate HCA favorably — one consensus snapshot called the stock a "Moderate Buy," reflecting continued analyst confidence that HCA can grow earnings and return capital to shareholders.

Long-term demographic bull case: MarketBeat argues HCA is a likely beneficiary of U.S. aging demographics, noting management's strong guidance (FY2026 EPS and EBITDA ranges), expanded capex, a $10B repurchase authorization and a raised dividend — all supportive of long?term growth and shareholder returns.

Analyst estimate tweaks from Zacks: Zacks Research nudged near?term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and raised FY2026 to $29.63, which supports the earnings outlook, but it kept a "Hold" rating — a modest positive but not a strong endorsement.

Zacks' view is mixed farther out: while FY2026 estimates were lifted, Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast modestly — a sign analysts see near?term strength but some uncertainty on longer?term margin expansion.

Local/industry headlines are mixed and mostly non?company specific: a local hospital (Manchester's Catholic Medical Center) plans to end outpatient mental?health services and a leadership hire at Methodist Healthcare were reported — signals about regional capacity and staffing but with limited direct impact on HCA's large national footprint.

Near?term policy and revenue risks remain prominent: recent company commentary and market writeups note revenue growth was slightly below expectations in the prior quarter and management flagged $600–$900M of potential EBITDA headwinds from insurance?exchange changes plus state supplemental payment declines — factors that could cap near?term upside despite strong EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.50.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

