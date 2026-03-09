Sienna Gestion Buys 8,046 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sienna Gestion increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ADBE opened at $283.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $452.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.86.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.68.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

