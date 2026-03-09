LGT Group Foundation Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $358.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. PR Newswire: Delivery Tracker

Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. MSN: Jim Cramer

Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: HD overview

Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (?71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. MarketBeat: Institutional activity

Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (?71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Yahoo: Buy/Sell/Hold discussion

Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short?term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short?term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. Negative Sentiment: Top?line softness and valuation pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~3.8% YoY despite an EPS beat, and some commentary/articles flag valuation concerns relative to growth. High leverage (debt/equity ~3.6) and a payout ratio near ~65% increase sensitivity to slower sales. Yahoo: Delivery tracker + valuation note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $2,689,515. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

