Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Adobe worth $431,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,425,000 after purchasing an additional 146,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Adobe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,363,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $833,752,000 after purchasing an additional 225,853 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $283.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $452.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.68.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

