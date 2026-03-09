American Express Company $AXP Holdings Lowered by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 97.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53,805 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in American Express were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $300.83 on Monday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

