Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Nutshell Asset Management Ltd

Nutshell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 166.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.8% of Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Visa by 344.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of V opened at $317.23 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.