Susquehanna Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $30.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut JD.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Shares of JD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.com has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,792,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,353,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in JD.com by 11.8% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,210,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,722,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in JD.com by 48.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,335,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,753,236 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 4,991,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,255,000 after buying an additional 2,125,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,551,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

