Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.62 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and approximately $15.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app. Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)Telegram, Discord, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

