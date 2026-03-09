SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Coverage Initiated at Evercore

Equities research analysts at Evercore assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SOLV Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

SOLV Energy stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 173,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,173. SOLV Energy has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

