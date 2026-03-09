Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 45100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast’s offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

