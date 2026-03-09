Analysts Set Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $368.21

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.2143.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $134.25 on Monday. Strategy has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $880,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Strategy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,947,000 after buying an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Featured Articles

