Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SIS opened at C$25.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.14. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$14.97 and a twelve month high of C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.55.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current year.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

