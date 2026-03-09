Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $736.80 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.10 or 0.02941653 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013416 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005642 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003672 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
