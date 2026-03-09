Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $143.70

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.2174.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 15th. FBN Securities raised Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 target price on Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,495,125. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 43,753 shares of company stock worth $6,050,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.56, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

